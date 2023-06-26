Big Brother: 25th-anniversary special has a date

The date for Big Brother’s 25th-anniversary special has been revealed.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Entertainment Tonight has been putting together a celebration.

Former houseguests have been filming segments to mark the 25th USA season. This now appears to be what everyone was working on.

While the show hasn’t been on television for 25 years, this summer marks the 25th time houseguests have played the game.

That number doesn’t count Big Brother: Over the Top or the Celebrity Big Brother winter seasons.

But it is a big deal that a reality competition show still draws millions of viewers as its 25th season approaches.

When is the Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration?

According to a press release, fans get to watch this celebration a week before the BB25 season premiere.

On the night of Wednesday, July 26, the Big Brother special begins at 9/8c.

Fans will see many Big Brother alums, including fan favorites from over the years.

Past winners Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore teased a segment on their social media pages, confirming their involvement.

There appears to be a #BB25 anniversary celebration special planned for July 26th. pic.twitter.com/MGWY7vkH42 — RealityBBQ #BB25 (@rbbq) June 23, 2023

Why did Big Brother 25 get postponed by CBS?

Some Big Brother fans may be surprised that the new season doesn’t begin until August.

Due to the ongoing Writers Strike, CBS had to figure out fall television content that doesn’t include scripted dramas.

The network is close to postponing NCIS Season 21 and its other hits drama, as those shows have halted production.

With a lack of programs to put in timeslots for the 2023-2024 television season, CBS pushed Big Brother back to an August 2 start date.

By doing that, fall will be packed with Big Brother episodes airing on three nights every week.

And the producers are also extending the Big Brother 25 season, so fans are in for a treat.

Some BB Alumni lining up to watch the #BB25 anniversary special. pic.twitter.com/K05wH1Xids — RealityBBQ #BB25 (@rbbq) June 23, 2023

More Big Brother news

Many former players have been making news in their personal lives.

BB21 alum Nicole Anthony just picked out her wedding dress. She is well into planning her big day.

Fellow BB21 houseguest Tommy Bracco also just got engaged. So he has a wedding coming up soon as well.

Four-time Big Brother player Janelle Pierzina took her daughters to a Taylor Swift concert this past week. Janelle also shared a fun video showing off their outfits.

During the extended hiatus, Big Brother fans can stream past seasons on Paramount+, Netflix, and Hulu. Paramount+ also has the two All-Stars season that featured many fan-favorites.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.