Nicole Anthony picked out her wedding dress, shares the moment

Big Brother alum Nicole Anthony is getting married to Brian Lefty Fontanez.

Nicole and Brian met after she appeared on the BB22 cast, and they will soon walk down the aisle together.

The happy couple frequently shares photos of themselves on social media, including when preparing for the wedding.

Big Brother fans first met Nicole when she joined the BB21 cast.

Nicole was a fan-favorite as she finished third on BB21, leading to her getting invited back for Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22).

While she went home early on BB22, Nicole still has many fans from her time on reality television.

Nicole Anthony picks her wedding dress

“Similar to how I knew Brian was my person, I knew the dress I picked is the one I’m meant to marry him in,” Nicole wrote in a post about her wedding dress.

The post features a video of Nicole trying on dresses as Ellie Goulding sings Still Falling For You in the background.

“If you had told me 10… 5… even 3 years ago that’d I’d be preparing to marry an incredible man, I’d have laughed you off and said there’s no way. And now… with something as simple as a veil setting me off, I get it,” Nicole elaborated about her excitement.

Nicole Anthony is ready to get married

In another recent post to her Instagram page, Nicole celebrated her first anniversary of getting engaged to Brian.

She also noted that they would be married in less than a year from that date (May 16).

With all of her friends from the Big Brother world, it will be interesting to see who is in attendance for the big day.

A new season of Big Brother

CBS has a new season of Big Brother slated to begin on Wednesday, August 2.

The new installment was delayed due to the Writers Strike.

CBS needed more fall programming, so the show got pushed out of July.

The good news is that the Big Brother 25 season has been extended, providing more content for fans to enjoy at home while watching.

And Nicole isn’t the only Big Brother alum getting married.

BB18 alum Corey Brooks is about to get married to his long-time girlfriend, with the couple sharing their news online recently.

And Nicole Anthony’s fellow BB21 alum Tommy Bracco also just got engaged.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.