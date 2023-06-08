Big Brother alum shares engagement photos, wedding date

Corey Brooks from Big Brother 18 will soon be married.

He is currently engaged to Sami Swanson, and the couple loves doing online videos together.

Big Brother fans met Corey during the summer of 2016 when the Dallas native joined the show.

During a season of duos, Corey made it to the final four that year.

On finale night, Corey voted for Nicole Franzel to beat Paul Abrahamian.

And by a vote of 5-4, Nicole became the Big Brother 18 winner.

Corey Brooks and Sami Swanson are getting married

“1 month until @shmami is officially my wife,” Corey wrote in a new Instagram post.

“I’m the luckiest/happiest dude in the world,” Corey added, along with numerous hashtags.

Based on the information from the post, it appears that Corey and Sami are slated to get married on Saturday, July 8.

Corey also alluded to it being a Malibu wedding, but that wasn’t the big draw to the post.

The happy couple shared four beautiful engagement photos with California as the backdrop.

It’s clear that they are very excited about getting married, and that sentiment was shared by people in the comments.

Comments of support for Corey and Shami

“Cannot wait to be Mrs. Books. Love you so much!” Shami wrote on Corey’s post.

“So exciting! Beautiful dress, @shmami!!” wrote Big Brother 22 alum Nicole Anthony.

Nicole is also slated to get married soon, as she is deep into the planning stages with her beau.

Commenters share their support for Corey and Sami. Pic credit: @CoreyBrooks/Instagram

Taking it back to Corey and Sami for a minute, the video below shows how much fun they have playing together.

