Big Brother 25 schedule may have to shift

A new season of Big Brother debuts on August 2 on CBS.

The network has delayed the start date, but the season won’t be shortened.

Instead, the BB25 cast will get many primetime hours within the fall television schedule.

In the announcement from CBS, it was revealed that Big Brother will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

That’s very familiar news for Big Brother fans who have been watching the show for years.

But there is a problem with airing Big Brother on Wednesday nights in the fall.

Big Brother and Survivor on the same night?

A new season of Survivor is slated to debut in the fall of 2023. And CBS also plans to air new episodes of The Amazing Race right after it.

Additionally, Survivor and The Amazing Race will be 90 minutes each in the fall, taking up all three hours of primetime television on Wednesday nights.

CBS has not officially announced a start date, but when the Survivor 45 castaways arrive, it will dislodge Big Brother from the schedule.

Possible days for Big Brother episodes in the fall

In the past, Big Brother has aired episodes on Tuesday nights.

A shift from Wednesday to Tuesday seems like an easy adjustment so Survivor can continue holding down Wednesday nights.

Not much would change within the production of Big Brother because most of the footage shown in Wednesday episodes has been pre-taped from earlier in the week.

Typically, Wednesday episodes reveal the Veto Competition and whether or not the Power of Veto got used for that particular week.

Since the Veto Competitions are played on Saturdays, the production team should have an easy time adjusting to make episodes for Tuesdays.

News from the world of Big Brother

A lot of relationship news has been coming out about former houseguests.

Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather just revealed that he got engaged. Xavier was a member of the Cookout Alliance and a very memorable winner.

And then Tommy Bracco from Big Brother 21 also got engaged. He is now engaged to his long-time boyfriend, and they are both sporting rings.

CBS released a Big Brother 25 teaser trailer featuring all the former winners. It’s a way to build excitement well in advance.

In baby news, Amber Borzotra from Big Brother 16 gave birth to a beautiful little girl.

Fans will have to wait longer to learn the names of the BB25 cast members. That information should get released in July.

