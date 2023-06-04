Big Brother 25 winners trailer gets fans buzzing

Big Brother 25 is coming soon, and teaser trailers are starting to arrive.

Recently, the show put out a new commercial to help create some buzz.

The trailer feature host Julie Chen Moonves welcoming the fans and introducing past winners.

This will be Season 25 for the hit reality competition show, with $750,000 on the line.

It has been announced that an all-new group of houseguests is playing this summer, but the producers are still using players from the past to create interest.

And when it comes to former houseguests, some of the most memorable names appear in this new teaser trailer.

A Big Brother winners trailer teases the start of BB25

In the trailer below, fans can see a montage of the winners from the first 24 seasons of the show.

Big Brother: Over the Top and Celebrity Big Brother aren’t a part of it, but those are considered separate entities.

And speaking of Celebrity Big Brother, there have been rumors that CBB4 might happen this winter.

Taking it back to this new trailer, it’s also notable that the face of one winner isn’t featured in the montage.

When the countdown reaches Big Brother 21, the final two houseguests open the door to a confetti shower.

Holly Allen can be seen coming on the stage, but BB21 winner Jackson Michie only partially appears before the montage goes to Big Brother 22.

More news and notes from Big Brother

Unfortunately, Big Brother 25 has been postponed at CBS.

The network decided to turn the new season of Big Brother into mostly a fall show.

An ongoing Writers Strike in Hollywood has left CBS scrambling for original content.

Due to the strike, shows like NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i could get postponed, ushering in a new era of reality shows on network television.

Big Brother fans could be in for a treat because the strike might lead to additional content in that realm.

CBS will also have new 90-minute installments of Survivor and The Amazing Race this fall.

And ahead of those new seasons, a Survivor 45 cast list was leaked. It provides bios of the 18 people playing the game this time.

To pass the time until the Big Brother 25 start date, fans can stream past seasons of the show to see the winners featured in that teaser trailer. Paramount+ is the best place to stream seasons, but some past episodes are also on Hulu and Netflix.

When the new season gets closer, the producers will reveal the names of the BB25 cast members.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.