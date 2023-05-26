Why was Big Brother 25 postponed by the Writers Strike?

Big Brother returns this summer on CBS.

Unfortunately, it was recently revealed that the BB25 cast has now been delayed.

Rather than the season starting at the end of June or early July, the start date was pushed to August 2.

The blame for this delay falls on the Writers Strike, although it would be fair to place some blame on the studios.

It won’t be the first time a Big Brother season has started in August.

After some delays in 2020, Big Brother 22 ended up airing its first episode in August.

Why did the Writers Strike lead to Big Brother getting postponed?

The Writers Guild of America is on strike. Hollywood writers want better pay and benefits under a new deal with the studios, and they have gone on strike to get it.

Due to the Writers Strike, production on most scripted shows has stopped. It will significantly impact CBS programs like NCIS and NBC programs like Chicago P.D.

It also means the networks won’t have shows to put on the air during the Fall 2023 television season.

CBS decided to postpone Big Brother 25 and likely add episodes. The reality competition show will now air in primetime for most of the fall months.

To start, episodes of Big Brother will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. But the Wednesday night episodes will have to be moved when Survivor starts up.

More reality TV news from CBS

CBS has also extended Survivor 45 episodes to 90 minutes.

The show will air on Wednesdays in the fall, immediately followed by 90-minute episodes of The Amazing Race.

Recently, a full Survivor 45 cast list was leaked, so fans can now see the bios of the people playing the game this time.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out who is on the new season of The Amazing Race.

As for Big Brother 25, the production team revealed it is a group of all-new houseguests on the BB25 cast.

This August, CBS brings back The Challenge USA with a new group of competitors. This version of The Challenge uses Big Brother and Survivor alums to ramp up the excitement. And this time, some MTV names are along for the ride.

A theme for the Big Brother 2023 season has not been revealed, nor have the names of the BB25 cast members. That information should come out later this summer.

There are early TV commercials for BB25 to get the fans buzzing.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.