How will the Writers Strike impact the NCIS shows?

The WGA strike could have an impact on NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i.

Recently, the Writers Guild of America went on strike, and the group is seeking better compensation from Hollywood.

The Writers Strike affects any television show that has WGA members on staff.

It has already led to the late-night shows going dark, With Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Bill Maher, and John Oliver sidelined.

This will also impact movie production, including anything that doesn’t have a completed script.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the past, when a strike has taken place, new reality shows have popped up. That could happen again if the strike goes a long time.

Impact of the Writers Strike on the world of NCIS

NCIS Season 20, NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 have all finished filming.

Since the production of those episodes has been completed, the strike will not impact the current seasons of the shows.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been renewed for the 2023-2024 television season, with filming expected to resume this summer.

If the strike is short, it might not impact NCIS Season 21 or NCIS Hawai’i Season 3.

But if the strike becomes lengthy, it could impact the production of both shows. Filming has to be pushed back until the strike comes to an end.

If filming gets pushed back too far, that could also limit the number of episodes that can be completed. It has happened before.

Why are the writers striking?

The writers want a bigger piece of the pie regarding payments, streaming, and work opportunities.

Variety reported that the writers also want changes to working conditions and minimum staffing for TV writers rooms.

Meanwhile, the studios are said to want “a fair and reasonable agreement” but may balk at how many concessions the writers are requesting.

Negotiations are ongoing, but no news about any movement toward an agreement has come out during the first week of the strike.

Shows that haven’t finished filming their current seasons could have production delayed or postponed, with some even facing cancellation if the strike drags on.

NCIS shows wrapping up current seasons

NCIS has a big season finale that arrives on May 22 that should not be missed.

And NCIS: Hawai’i has a two-part finale featuring some big guest stars helping to wrap up the season.

Regarding NCIS: Los Angeles, the show ends this spring after 14 seasons on CBS.

Details about the NCIS: LA finale have been leaked. It hints that an exciting two weeks are coming up for the drama.

NCIS airs at 9/8c and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.