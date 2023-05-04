NCIS: Los Angeles boss reveals new details about the series finale

The NCIS: Los Angeles series finale airs this month, ending a 14-year run for the hit drama.

Los Angeles is the original NCIS spin-off, debuting before New Orleans and Hawai’i arrived.

Three episodes airing in May will wrap up the show.

In the May 7 episode, NCIS: LA brings back a contentious character from Callen’s past.

This sets the stage for what will happen during the two-part series finale.

As the NCIS: LA episode schedule revealed, the series finale episodes air on May 14 and May 21.

New details about the series finale from the NCIS: LA boss

NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer R. Scott Gemmill provided TV Guide with information for its latest issue.

A big plot point for the show is the wedding of G. Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) and Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly).

This has been a long time coming for the couple, but Gemmill teased why they will move it up.

“Because of what happens during the day, Callen realizes he wants to get married sooner than later,” Gemmill told TV Guide.

“He’s been this lone wolf who hasn’t committed to much of anything other than his job. It’s him accepting the past and moving, looking toward the future,” he added.

As for what the cover of the new TV Guide looks like, that is shared below.

More teasers about the NCIS: LA series finale

In addition to the big wedding, another important component of the series finale has been teased.

Gemmill revealed that many guest stars are attending the wedding for Callen and Anna.

This opens the door for many past characters to return. Hetty Lang is at the top of that list for many NCIS: LA fans.

Hetty has been absent for a while, but actress Linda Hunt would help wrap up the show correctly.

Most fans want to see Eric Beale (Barrett Foa) and Nell Jones (Renee Felice Smith) again.

The duo left the show at the end of Season 12 as they drove into the sunset to begin their new lives in Tokyo.

In addition to Nell, Eric, and Hetty, numerous other guest stars from over the years could add something extra to the finale.

Ahead of the final episodes for NCIS: Los Angeles, fans can go back and catch up with previous episodes from Season 14. Everything is available for streaming on Paramount+, including the Season 12 finale that featured Nell and Eric.

NCIS: Los Angeles series finale airs Sunday, May 14 at 10/9c and Sunday, May 21 at 9/8c on CBS.