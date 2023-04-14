NCIS: Los Angeles series finale schedule and details

The NCIS: Los Angeles series finale will be a two-part event to wrap up the show.

After 14 successful seasons at CBS, the long-running NCIS spin-off ends in May.

The good news is that the cast and crew had enough time to film the final episodes with that knowledge.

And after the final episode has aired, CBS will air a one-hour special to celebrate the show.

On the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 schedule, five new episodes will debut before the series concludes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And for fans who need to catch up on previous content, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

When is the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale?

The first part of the NCIS: LA series finale airs at 10/9c on Sunday, May 14.

Then, the NCIS: LA series finale concludes with the second part at 9/8c on Sunday, May 21.

Following that May 21 episode, CBS will air A Salute To NCIS: Los Angeles at 10/9c.

What is the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale about?

“When an ATF agent goes missing, the agency seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent,” reads the beginning of the synopsis for New Beginnings Part 1 from May 14.

“Also, Callen and Anna continue to plan their wedding, Rountree’s sister interviews for medical school and Sam encourages his father to take part in the drug trial, on part one of the series finale,” reads the rest of the synopsis for part one of the series finale.

As mentioned above, the first part of the NCIS: LA series finale will air at 10/9c, and fans will have a week to look forward to the second part.

“The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding,” reads the synopsis for New Beginnings Part 2 from May 21.

As one more reminder, that episode from May 21 begins an hour earlier than usual, with the final episode of NCIS: LA debuting at 9/8c on CBS.

More news from the world of NCIS

An extended hiatus is taking place during NCIS Season 20. Here is the rest of the NCIS season schedule, with some important episodes coming out this May.

To create hype about the season finale, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shared a video from the set. In it, he spoke about a groundbreaking season finale and what his character will deal with.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.