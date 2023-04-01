NCIS: Los Angeles schedule: When are the new episodes?

The NCIS: Los Angeles schedule of episodes for the rest of Season 14 has been revealed.

Despite the show ending this spring, five new episodes are still left to debut.

Unfortunately, there is a bit of a hiatus taking place during April.

There are no new episodes of NCIS: LA on April 2 or April 9.

First up, CBS is airing the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2.

The following Sunday will feature an episode from earlier in NCIS: LA Season 14.

The full NCIS: Los Angeles television schedule

Information revealed by CBS lays out the rest of the primetime schedule for NCIS: Los Angeles.

Included in those dates is a two-part series finale that will bring closure to the show.

Below are the dates reserved for the remaining episodes from NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14.

It’s also important to note that the May 21 episode of NCIS: LA will air at 9/8c (an hour earlier).

April 16: NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 17

April 23: NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 18

April 30: *No new episode*

May 7: NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 19

May 14: NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 20 (series finale Part 1)

May 21: NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 21 (series finale Part 2)

More news from the NCISVerse

In addition to the final five episodes of the show, CBS will air a tribute special to celebrate 14 seasons.

Called A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, that special presentation will air on CBS following the series finale.

Some news has surfaced about the person who used to play Eric Beale on the show.

Actor Barrett Foa will star in a new Netflix show soon, opening a new chapter in his career.

Many fans hope Barrett will return to NCIS: LA before the curtain is drawn.

Seeing Eric Beale and Nell Jones (played by Renee Felice Smith) one last time would be a treat for die-hard fans.

Stay tuned because Monsters & Critics will pass on that news if an announcement is made.

To catch up on previous episodes from the current season of NCIS: LA, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Paramount+ can also be utilized for viewers to catch up on episodes from NCIS Season 20 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2.

And even though the Los Angeles spin-off has been canceled, CBS ordered new seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.