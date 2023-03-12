A Salute To NCIS: Los Angeles coming soon on CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles will be featured in a special presentation by CBS this spring.

Following the series finale, CBS will air an hour-long look back at the show and its 14 seasons.

Called A Salute To NCIS: Los Angeles, the special will provide a bonus hour to NCIS: Los Angeles fans after the series comes to a close.

Hosted by Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier, this will be a great way for the fans to relive the most memorable moments from the show.

Recently, CBS released the synopsis for the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale, giving everyone a look at what the team will deal with on those final days.

The other good news was that the NCIS: LA finale is a two-parter spread across two Sundays in May 2023.

What day is A Salute To NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS?

The CBS special called A Salute To NCIS: Los Angeles will air at 10/9c on Sunday, May 21. This will be right after the second part of the series finale, which will air an hour earlier than normal at 9/8c.

By the end of its run, NCIS: LA will have 322 total episodes, making it one of the longest-running shows that CBS has had in primetime. The parent show, NCIS, is still going strong and just got renewed for a 21st season.

NCIS: Hawai’i has also been picked up for another year, with Season 3 episodes set to debut in the fall of 2023 on CBS.

What is A Salute To NCIS: Los Angeles?

The one-hour special will feature footage of the show and interviews with NCIS: Los Angeles cast members from over the years. Could this mean the return of Renée Felice Smith (Nell Jones) and Barrett Foa (Eric Beale)?

The special will also have exclusive interviews, favorite memories from the show, and behind-the-scenes moments.

With the show ending, the NCIS: LA cast and crew had a party where they enjoyed being together one last time. It led to some great photos of the stars hanging out and embracing the journey they had just been on.

Referencing the cast being done with filming, Chris O’Donnell spoke about getting emotional and how some tears were flowing on the set. He has starred as G. Callen on the show since it had a backdoor pilot on NCIS.

And in some fun news, LL Cool J was invited to play Sam Hanna again, possibly breathing new life into the character if he is interested in doing it.

For fans who want to catch up on NCIS: LA Season 14 episodes, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes a recent installment that guest-starred a YouTube star as the wedding planner for Anna and Callen.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.