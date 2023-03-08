Chris O’Donnell got ’emotional’ when NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped

NCIS: Los Angeles has wrapped filming and now it’s just a matter of time until the series finale airs on CBS.

Some slightly good news did come out recently, though, revealing the NCIS: LA series finale is a two-parter.

There was also a big NCIS: LA cast and crew party to celebrate the show and how it had been on the air for 14 years.

Although several new episodes are still left to debut this winter and spring, cast members have begun talking about their experiences.

That included LL Cool J saying it was easy to say goodbye due to how well the network had treated them.

LL Cool J starred as Agent Sam Hanna on the show, but maybe we haven’t seen the last of that character.

Chris O’Donnell talks about getting ’emotional’ about NCIS: LA ending

“I was very emotional two nights ago, when we wrapped up, more than I expected,” Chris O’Donnell told ET Canada.

His answer is a bit different than what LL Cool J said about the experience, but maybe the long-time rapper/actor was just trying to keep up an image.

“It was a strange feeling, coming to the set for the last time, but when it’s final-final, and you say goodbye, it’s just, it all comes back,” Chris added about the experience of having the show wrap up.

“You realize there’s too many people in the room to say goodbye to. There’s too many people to express how you feel about them. It’s just been so many shared experiences, and it’s a lot of time with a group of people. It’s intense for 14 years,” Chris elaborated before saying that “I couldn’t speak. I had trouble forming words.”

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 information

Some big episodes are still left on the CBS schedule when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles. The writers even introduced the ex-wife of Admiral Kilbride, bringing in veteran actress Marilu Henner to play the part.

Soon, Kilbride’s estranged son will also make an appearance, possibly impacting the stoic leader in a big way as the show starts to wind down.

Even though many NCIS: LA fans have enjoyed watching actor Gerald McRaney play Admiral Hollace Kilbride for the past few years, it’s hard not to keep missing the woman that he replaced on the show.

Linda Hunt was a cornerstone of NCIS: LA as Henrietta “Hetty” Lange, the Operations Manager for the Office of Special Projects (OSP). She had to take some time away from filming, though, leading to fans pleading for Hetty’s return.

Maybe she will make a surprise appearance in the final few episodes, with a lot of rumors suggesting that Hetty won’t want to miss the wedding between Callen and Anna Kolcheck.

To catch up on previous episodes from NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, fans can stream them by using Paramount+. The last new episode was also directed by star Daniela Ruah, so it’s worth checking out for anyone who missed it.

As a reminder, the series finale arrives in May.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.