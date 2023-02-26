When is the NCIS: Los Angles series finale?

The NCIS: Los Angeles series finale is going to arrive far too quickly for some fans.

When CBS announced that NCIS: LA was canceled, some fans were expecting the news, while others were caught off-guard.

At the time, the great news that came along with it was that the cast and crew were given a lot of advance notice.

This meant that the team could put together an exciting stream of episodes to air in the spring of 2023.

Recently, actress Daniela Ruah posted an image as she got ready for one of her final scenes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Daniela has played Agent Kensi Blye on the show since the very beginning, and it’s good to know that her character will survive all the way through the finale.

When is the NCIS: LA series finale?

CBS has scheduled the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale for Sunday, May 14 at 10/9c.

The network will likely do a lot of promoting as the final episodes start rolling out, hopefully with a lot of fanfare on social media.

Additionally, all episodes that have already aired during the current season are available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s a great way for people to catch up on the show before the final installments.

Throwback to @DanielaRuah out here making waves in the city of angels — that's showbiz, baby. 😏🎥 #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/culeCw6JKv — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) February 12, 2023

More to come from NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14

Even though the show is coming to an end, some interesting folks have been added to the NCIS: LA cast for upcoming episodes.

Taxi star Marilu Henner is playing Kilbride’s ex-wife, who is going to come back into his life so that he can reach out to their estranged son.

As for Kilbride’s son, that character has been referenced on the show in the past, but he will appear in his first episode later this spring.

News from the NCISVerse

One of the executive producers spoke about Mark Harmon returning to NCIS, where he starred as Leroy Jethro Gibbs for more than 18 seasons. The veteran actor left the show early in Season 19.

And there are going to be more opportunities for Gibbs to appear again because NCIS Season 21 was just ordered by CBS. The network felt confident in both Monday night dramas, as NCIS: Hawai’i also got picked up for another year.

In some sad news from the show, NCIS guest star Austin Majors died. Austin was best known for a character that he played on NYPD Blue.

A short time before that, NCIS guest star Annie Wersching passed away. The long-time television actress had been a main character on the hit show, 24.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.