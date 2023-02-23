NCIS: Los Angeles cast filming series finale

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast is currently filming the series finale, wrapping up more than 14 years of work on the show.

Even though the show ends this spring, the cast and crew have worked hard to end it on the right note.

That includes a big upcoming episode of NCIS: LA that features the ex-wife of Admiral Kilbride finally making an appearance.

The show could likely bring back some familiar characters from the past as well.

Today, actress Daniela Ruah shared a photo on her Instagram page that depicted her getting ready for some final shots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For years, Daniela has played Special Agent Kensi Blye, one of the primary NCIS team members based out of Los Angeles.

Daniela Ruah shares a series finale moment

“The last pony tail I will wear as Kensi…,” reads Daniela’s brief caption from inside one of the set trailers for NCIS: Los Angeles.

Fans will probably see many more glimpses of their final days on the set shortly. Since it is still a while until CBS airs the NCIS: LA series finale in May, that provides a lot of time for cast members to look back.

Daniela Ruah shares a photo from NCIS: LA set. Pic credit: @DanielaRuah/Instagram

More news and notes from NCIS Universe

Recently, LL Cool J spoke about saying goodbye and how CBS has been treating them in the final days. He has played Agent Sam Hanna on the show, beginning with a backdoor pilot on NCIS.

This might not be the end of Sam Hanna, either, as LL Cool J was invited to join another show to keep playing that role.

That might be a spoiler about whether or not his character survives the NCIS: LA series finale. Still, hopefully, the writers weren’t even considering killing off Hanna in the final season.

Some good news was announced for the other shows, as CBS ordered NCIS Season 21 to begin airing in the fall of 2023. NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 will also be airing on Monday nights again.

There are still a lot of new episodes for NCIS: LA Season 14 that are left to debut this winter and spring. Viewers will meet Kilbride’s ex-wife, his estranged son will be featured, and the countdown to the series finale will begin.

To catch up on previously aired episodes, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes some of the classic installments that started everything in 2009.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.