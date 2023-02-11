LL Cool J invited to join NCIS spin-off

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J already has a new job offer within the NCISVerse.

Recently, it was announced that his show would be coming to an end this season, but maybe that’s not the end of his character.

It’s possible that we could see Agent Sam Hanna again, especially if Vanessa Lachey is granted her wish.

It turns out that Vanessa, who plays Agent Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai’i, has extended an open invitation for LL Cool J to come on her show.

As NCIS fans already saw during the three-show crossover, agents Tennant and Hanna worked pretty well together after getting taken hostage during the night.

Adding LL Cool J to the other NCIS spin-off could also help bring the show some added star power.

LL Cool J responds to NCIS: Hawai’i invitation

“I’ll definitely keep that invitation in mind, Vanessa, and you never know. We’ll see what happens. Maybe I’ll come play a little bit, we’ll see,” LL Cool J told ET when he heard about the invitation.

“Anything is possible,” the long-time actor and music mogul went on to add.

It could certainly be fun to see LL Cool J reprise his character in another facet, and that might just give NCIS: LA fans a reason to check out more episodes of the new show in Hawai’i.

For now, this bit of news will have to be filed away because LL Cool J is pretty busy filming upcoming episodes of NCIS: LA and working on a new album. But maybe next year, the door will be open.

Big episodes ahead for NCIS: Los Angeles

Even though the show is coming to a close, the cast and crew of NCIS: LA is hard at work. There are still a lot of new episodes left to debut this winter and spring.

Coming up soon, NCIS: LA fans will meet Kilbride’s ex-wife, as she will make an important appearance. This will then lead to an episode in the spring where Admiral Kilbride’s estranged son comes back into the picture.

Since the NCIS: LA series finale doesn’t come around until May, that gives the writers and producers a lot of time to create some exciting episodes and close out the show in the right way.

To go back and enjoy early episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles that featured LL Cool J as Agent Sam Hanna, all of the past seasons of the show are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9 and NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.