NCIS: Los Angeles cast adds Marilu Henner to play important role

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast just added a big name to the show as Season 14 continues.

Veteran actress Marilu Henner joins the CBS drama for an episode slated to debut late this winter.

As for who she will play, TV Line reported that she will appear as Elizabeth, the ex-wife of Admiral Kilbride.

Killbride is played by actor Gerald McRaney on the show, so they needed to bring in someone who could exude a strong presence in scenes with him.

Marilu seems like a great choice, especially with her long history on television and in films.

We will get to see Elizabeth and Killbride share the screen for the first time on Sunday, February 26.

As for why we are going to see Elizabeth in that episode, Killbride’s ex-wife wants him to reconnect with their estranged son.

Who is Marilu Henner from the NCIS: LA cast?

For years, Marilu has been appearing in stints on television shows and as supporting characters in films. Recently, she was seen in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries as the mom to Cameron Candace Bure’s titular sleuth.

But Marilu’s most famous role is still from Taxi, where she played Elaine Nardo for years. Since then, she has had stints as Vivian Ludley on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ava Evans Newton on Nightshade, and Aunt Evie on Unforgettable.

Joining the NCIS: Los Angeles cast as Elizabeth also seems like a good fit, and if the episode does well with the fans, this seems like a character that could return for additional episodes.

More news from the world of NCIS

Due to NFL playoff action, NCIS: LA is on an extended hiatus at CBS. No new episodes will be rolled out for a while, but past content is always available for streaming on Paramount+.

Some great news comes from the updated NCIS crossover ratings, where the network saw a bump in all of the shows that evening. That could possibly lead to some renewal notices from CBS in the coming weeks.

It also may have helped create some new interest in NCIS: Hawai’i, which is the newest spin-off to come from the NCIS Universe.

There are also some rumors floating around. Recently, Michael Weatherly teased a Ziva and Tony reunion, which got NCIS fans buzzing online. It also served as a reminder that Ziva is still alive, with her big return coming in Season 17 episodes as she surfaced to save Gibbs.

NCIS: Los Angeles is on hiatus at CBS.