NCIS rumors: The return of Ziva and Tony teased

Cote de Pablo was a part of the NCIS cast as Ziva David. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

NCIS rumors have been stirred up again by a former cast member, with heavy hints at the return of Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo.

For years, Ziva, Tony, McGee, Gibbs, Abby, Ducky, and Palmer were the focus of NCIS, with some of the best episodes of the series taking place during their time on the drama.

Slowly, though, the NCIS cast has shifted, first with Cote de Palma (Ziva) moving on to other things, followed by Michael Weatherly (Tony) and Pauley Perrette (Abby).

David McCallum (Dr. Donald Mallard) cut back on his television work, and then Mark Harmon (Gibbs) decided that it was a good opportunity to bring a close to his character’s arc.

Lots of great characters have come along due to the exits, including Nick Torres, Jessica Knight, Kasie Hines, Ellie Bishop, and Alden Parker, but many fans still miss the classic team that worked for Gibbs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, there are some new NCIS rumors coming from a source that has been close to the show.

Michael Weatherly teases NCIS fans again

Taking to his Twitter account, Weatherly shared a video where he spoke about taking time to look around and enjoy the moment.

Happy New Year! It’s time to look at time and enjoy the moment! pic.twitter.com/FOcnTbslyy — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 1, 2023

A fan responded to his video, suggesting that they would rather look at Ziva and Tony on the show again. And that’s when Weatherly responded to them directly.

“Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!” Weatherly wrote to the fan, suggesting that he really does have the intent to come back to the show at the same time as Cote de Pablo.

Michael Weatherly posted about a possible return to NCIS. Pic credit: @M_Weatherly/Twitter

More NCIS news and notes

Some NCIS crossover spoilers about the big night have been revealed, giving fans a deeper look into what will be taking place in early January 2023.

And, talk about a new season of the show has begun, thanks to the impressive NCIS Season 20 ratings that have been reported from Fall 2022.

A poll was even presented to fans of the show, where they weighed in on canceling or renewing the series.

There are a lot of episodes left to debut in the back half of NCIS Season 20, so it’s possible that some characters from the past could be featured. At the top of that list for many fans is Gibbs, who could easily be used to save the day during a really difficult case.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.