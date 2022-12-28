NCIS fans asked if the show should keep going

Mark Harmon used to be the primary star of the NCIS cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Fernando-Leon

NCIS fans were asked about the future; many have weighed in with their thoughts on the show.

NCIS Season 20 is currently airing on CBS, with new episodes debuting on most Monday evenings.

The long winter hiatus might make it feel like there hasn’t been much recent content, but many episodes are left to debut this winter and spring.

The next new episode of NCIS will be part of the huge crossover event on January 9, when all three shows will air on the same night.

Recently, an action-packed trailer for the NCIS crossover was released, helping to create some buzz.

But there are still questions about whether or not NCIS Season 21 will get ordered by the network.

NCIS fans polled about renewal/cancellation

A poll was posted by TV Insider that presented six options for NCIS fans to vote on. They ranged from renewing the show no matter what to canceling it no matter what the NCIS cast looks like for next year.

There were also options for people to note that they stopped watching when Mark Harmon left the NCIS cast.

At the publishing of this article, 65 percent of respondents say that NCIS should keep going.

As for the other options, 10 percent of the voters said to cancel NCIS, eight percent said it should have ended earlier, eight percent said “maybe” as their answer, four percent said they stopped watching when Gibbs left, and two percent said they stopped watching at another point.

It sounds like most fans want NCIS Season 21 to take place, and the latest television ratings point toward that possibly taking place.

Monday January 9th. 9/8c

Get ready for 3 hours of the #NCISverse pic.twitter.com/PiIPNwoAOa — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) December 20, 2022

More NCIS Universe news

For anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, Michael Weatherly wants to play Agent DiNozzo again, which could mean he wants to rejoin the NCIS cast.

Over at NCIS: Hawai’i, a new cast member plays a former agent who does not think kindly of Jane Tennant. He will make his debut on the show a bit later in Season 2.

The NCIS: Hawai’i cast has also been joined by a Yellowstone actress who will bring the drama for the crossover. She was even featured in the big trailer on CBS’ social media pages.

Throwing back to 2018 with Brian, Diona and Emily channeling their inner Mariah!🎶🎄#NCIS pic.twitter.com/zKzdCeojFC — NCISverse Updates (@NCISVERSEUPDATE) December 26, 2022

To go back and watch any prior Season 20 NCIS episodes or any of the classic content that starred Mark Harmon, all past episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.