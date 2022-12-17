NCIS releases full trailer for crossover event and it is explosive

Gerald McRaney plays Admiral Kilbride on the NCIS: LA cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

NCIS has finally released a full-length trailer for the crossover event, and it is packed with drama and action.

As most fans of the shows already know, CBS delayed the release of the crossover episodes, so we will have to wait a little bit longer to enjoy the big night.

But this new trailer has done a great job at creating new buzz, as we get to see all of the primary agents from the trio of shows in action.

Previously, we got to see an NCIS crossover teaser, but it didn’t really get into the story that will be covered.

That prior TV promo has been improved upon quite a bit, and it even hints at some main characters possibly being in peril.

It was also a good choice to release the additional footage before the long holiday break really kicks into high gear so that fans will have something to look forward to in January 2023.

Full NCIS crossover trailer from CBS

Below is the full-length trailer for the NCIS crossover event, and it comes off almost like a movie trailer. We get the single piano notes, mysterious characters take the stage, and all of the heroes get action shots.

Since this is the first time that a three-show crossover has been done that includes NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i, we will also get the added excitement of some of these agents meeting in person for the first time.

More news from the world of NCIS

For fans who didn’t already notice it on the television schedule, the NCIS: LA return date hits before the crossover, so there is an extra episode coming up that features the characters from Los Angeles.

The crossover will focus on a stand-alone story, though, so it isn’t necessary to catch up with all of the shows before the big night arrives. At the same time, doing so can familiarize new viewers with all of the characters.

Every episode that has already aired can be streamed on Paramount+, including the seasons of NCIS: New Orleans, which got canceled before the new series in Hawai’i began.

🚨 Big news, the #NCISCrossover Event is moving to Monday, January 9! Update your calendars and get ready for 3 action-packed hours of television, starting at 8/7c on @CBS. #NCIS #NCISHawaii #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/B7L7QQvqyZ — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) December 13, 2022

As for some intriguing NCIS rumors that popped up recently, Michael Weatherly teased a return. He appears interested in playing Agent Anthony DiNozzo again, possibly to open a new chapter for the character or to close up any storylines that he felt were left unresolved.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.