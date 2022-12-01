NCIS: Los Angeles return date: When does winter hiatus end?

Admiral Kilbride always means business on NCIS: Los Angeles. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles has begun its winter hiatus, meaning there won’t be any new episodes for a while.

The November 27 episode was a good one, but it also served as the fall finale for the NCIS spin-off.

For anyone who missed the big night, that new installment is called Let It Burn and it served as NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 8.

Let It Burn is now available for streaming on Paramount+, where all of the earlier episodes from Season 14 are also waiting to be watched.

Now, we can start looking ahead to the back half of the current season, where there are some important episodes waiting to debut on CBS.

While the hiatus is going to last until January, the good news is that the show is coming back early in the month.

The next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is slated to air on Sunday, January 2. That’s a big day, as it is when all three NCIS-based shows are going to be airing on the same night.

The crossover evening of January 2 begins with NCIS at 8/7c, continues with NCIS: Hawai’i at 9/8c, and then concludes with NCIS: Los Angeles at 10/9c. This will be the first time that all three NCIS dramas have aired new episodes on the same night.

More ahead for NCIS: LA

Recently, the actress who plays Kensi Blye spoke about the possible return of David Kessler on the show. Kessler is a villain who remains at large, and actress Daniela Ruah provided some small spoilers about his future on NCIS: LA.

Fans have also been clamoring for the return of character Hetty Lange, who has been played by Linda Hunt for years. There is a plan in place for her to resurface in 2023 episodes.

For fans of the Los Angeles team, episodes from the current seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s a good way to catch up on the latest storylines before the big January 2 episodes.

Additionally, NCIS is bringing back a character for its fall finale, so that’s an episode worth tuning in for in early December.

Regarding the big NCIS crossover event, we should start seeing TV promotions for it once NCIS has started its own winter hiatus a bit later in December. It’s all going to build to an entertaining return in early January.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.