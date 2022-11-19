NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers: Will David Kessler appears in Season 14?

Daniela Ruah continues to play Kensi Blye on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers have been addressed a bit by questions about David Kessler getting answered.

Kessler is a sociopath that was put behind bars by NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye.

Years later, Kensi had to go to Kessler and his cell to try to get his input on a case.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 4 was a really dramatic one, with Kensi facing demons from her past.

But Kessler has been on the loose ever since then, serving as a cloud over Kensi as she tries to build a family with Marty Deeks.

This has led some NCIS: LA fans to wonder if another showdown could end up taking place during the current season.

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers about David Kessler

In a new report from TV Line, the site noted that actress Daniela Ruah (she plays Kensi Blye) opened up about Kessler.

The bad news is that it doesn’t appear like there are plans for Frank Military to step back in front of the camera to play David Kessler during NCIS: LA Season 14. That’s unfortunate, especially since it could lead to interesting story arcs.

“I haven’t received any information regarding his return or anything, but I really hope he does. That’s a storyline that we should definitely tie up, and also, I just really want to work with Frank in front of the camera again,” Ruah told TV Line.

“He wrote that [Season 12] episode, and he played it so perfectly,” Ruah added.

Currently, Military is still serving as an executive producer of the show, so he spends time behind the camera rather than in front of it. Still, they could use Kessler as a surprise appearance in the back end of Season 14 during Spring 2023.

More news from the NCIS Universe

The upcoming episode schedule for NCIS: LA showcases when the fall finale and the big crossover night will be taking place. There are a lot of interesting episodes still left to premiere during Season 14.

Some interesting NCIS spoilers reveal a character return that should be a lot of fun for the fans. And speaking of the NCIS cast, recently, Sean Murray posted a tweet that got some fans worried that he might be leaving the show.

To go back and watch the David Kessler episode from Season 12, NCIS: LA fans can stream it on Paramount+. That’s also where all past episodes that have already debuted are available for fans to re-watch.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.