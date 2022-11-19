NCIS spoilers: A character returns for fall finale

Gary Cole has been a great addition to the NCIS cast as Alden Parker. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS spoilers about the Season 20 fall finale indicate the return of a fun character.

Even though the character has been alive and well off-screen, we haven’t seen her in a while.

On NCIS Season 20, Episode 9, fans will see the return of Delilah Fielding. The night will also begin a lengthy hiatus for the show on CBS.

Delilah is married to NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, and the couple has always been really fun within the NCIS Universe.

For quite a few years now, Delilah has been played by Margo Harshman, but the character isn’t on-screen very often.

Delilah’s absence will come to an end with the December 5 episode of NCIS, where she is going to be tied to a case that the team is investigating.

Synopsis for Delilah’s new episode

“NCIS investigates the death of a college student who was killed while running across the street and had connections to McGee’s wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman),” reads the full synopsis for the NCIS fall finale.

The synopsis makes it sound like Delilah will have a lot to do with the plot, meaning we should frequently see her and McGee on the screen at the same time. That’s always a good thing, as the duo was cast perfectly.

Below is a scene from NCIS Season 18, Episode 4 (called Sunburn) where the couple got to be the focus of an episode. This was also back when Mark Harmon was still starring on the NCIS cast as Gibbs.

More news about NCIS

There aren’t a lot of episodes left until the winter hiatus arrives for NCIS Season 20, but the good news is that the show is going to be returning relatively quickly this winter.

The big NCIS crossover date has been revealed, with the trio of shows returning during the first week of January 2023. That’s a good thing, because there will be less than a month of time between the fall finale and that first new episode after the hiatus.

On the schedule, there is also a new episode of NCIS on November 21, which will come before the fall finale airs in December.

To catch up on episodes of NCIS Season 20 or to watch content from NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i, all past episodes of the shows can be streamed on Paramount+. That could be a great way to pass the time during the upcoming breaks in the schedule.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.