NCIS schedule of episodes sets up long winter hiatus

Agent McGee looking good in his NCIS suit. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS schedule for the next two months is only going to feature a few new episodes, but at least there are some really good ones on the docket.

After taking a brief hiatus at the end of October, the NCIS schedule is back on track with a brand new episode on the night of Monday, November 14.

Following that one, though, there are only two new episodes left to debut in 2022 until the winter hiatus begins.

At least when the show is down for a while, fans can stream all past episodes on Paramount+ to pass the time.

The great news is that the break is going to be shorter than normal, with a huge NCIS crossover opening up January 2023.

Having a crossover that involves NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i will be a big treat for people who watch all of the programs.

NCIS schedule for Season 20 episodes

Below is a short-term breakdown of the upcoming NCIS Season 20 episodes. It lays out when CBS viewers should expect to see the new content and also reminds everyone that there is a new start time for the big January 2 installment.

November 14: NCIS Season 20, Episode 7 called Love Lost at 9/8c.

November 21: NCIS Season 20, Episode 8 called Turkey Trot at 9/8c.

December 5: NCIS Season 20, Episode 9 called Higher Education at 9/8c.

January 2: NCIS Season 20, Episode 10 called Too Many Cooks at 8/7c.

More NCIS Universe news

There have been some interesting social media posts about the crossover from members of the three casts. It looks like they are all having a lot of fun putting it together, so that should translate to a big night of fun for the fans as well.

It could still be a while until we see a TV promo for the NCIS Universe crossover, but the expectation is that it could get revealed in the first week of December.

And speaking of fan support for the shows, NCIS is the most-watched drama on television again, topping a new Nielsen list of the top shows from Fall 2022. It’s not just the leading drama, either, as NCIS is the most-watched non-sports program on television.

To catch up on NCIS Season 20, the first chunk of episodes from Fall 2022 are already available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s also where users can stream NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 in advance of the big crossover event.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.