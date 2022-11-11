NCIS crossover date revealed for huge event with Los Angeles and Hawai’i spin-offs

Sean Murray plays Agent Timothy McGee on NCIS Season 20. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The NCIS crossover date has finally been revealed for the huge event coming to CBS soon.

For the first time, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i will crossover at the same time, presenting a story that should be exciting for fans of all three shows.

After the success that NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i had with a crossover to start the fall 2022 episodes, it wasn’t surprising that a three-show story would soon follow it.

Recently, some NCIS cast members have been sharing information on social media about the crossover, including a fun picture that Wilmer Valderrama posted for his fans.

Monsters and Critics also shared some details about the plot of the NCIS crossover, including the fact that a killer will be targeting some of them during the big event.

And now we have a concrete episode date for the NCIS crossover as well.

When is the three-show NCIS crossover airing on CBS?

For the first time ever, all three NCIS programs are going to be airing on the same night, saving viewers from making sure to tune in on several different nights.

It’s all going to go down on Monday, January 2, as the shows jump right back into action following the upcoming winter hiatus. That should make it easy for everyone to remember the specific details.

The crossover will begin with NCIS at 8/7c, continue with NCIS: Hawai’i at 9/8c, and then conclude with NCIS: Los Angeles at 10/9c on that same evening.

Below is a fun teaser that the NCIS Universe just shared in order to create some additional buzz.

Mark your calendars and get ready – the first EVER #NCISVerse crossover is coming!#NCIS, #NCISLA, and #NCISHawaii are joining forces for 3 action-packed hours of television on Monday, January 2 on CBS. You DON’T want to miss this! 😏 pic.twitter.com/nUEnnu5wbh — CBS (@CBS) November 11, 2022

More news from the world of NCIS

In some impressive news about the fall 2022 TV ratings, NCIS is the No. 1 show on television again. This is very noteworthy for a show that has been on the air for 20 years, and it bodes well for NCIS Season 21 getting approved relatively soon.

And for anyone who didn’t see it, many people from the world of NCIS dressed up for Halloween 2022. It was fun to see all of them in their latest costumes, including Vanessa Lachey from NCIS: Hawai’i dressing up with her entire family.

We're throwing it back this Halloween to some classically spooky moments from #NCIS' past — tell us what your costume is below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/oPfwDiGXBp — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) October 31, 2022

As a reminder, the huge NCIS crossover event all takes place on the evening of Monday, January 2. For those wanting to catch up on the current seasons of all three programs, fans can find all previous episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.