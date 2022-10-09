NCIS spoilers: Details about crossover with NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawai’i revealed

Sean Murray stars as Agent McGee on NCIS Season 20. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

NCIS spoilers about the big three-show crossover have been revealed, giving fans a bit of information about the event that is coming soon to CBS.

Recently, it was announced that NCIS will crossover with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i, giving fans of the NCIS universe a really exciting week of television.

Not many details came out immediately, but some interesting information has been publicly revealed over the past week.

It looks like we will have to wait a while, with the crossover event taking place in January 2023. That’s a long way off for the trio of shows, but the plot might make it worth the wait.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have already begun airing episodes for their current seasons, but CBS held back the premiere for NCIS: Los Angeles.

The first new episode for NCIS: LA will arrive on October 9, and here are some details about Season 14 of the spin-off. It’s also important to remember that NCIS: LA is airing at a new time in the Fall of 2022.

What will the NCIS crossover be about?

The crossover involving NCIS, NCIS: LA, and NCIS: Hawai’i will include agents from each team trying to take down a mysterious and highly trained hitman. According to Entertainment Weekly, several of the cast members will be targeted.

This is a good way to link the shows together, with the event likely beginning on a Sunday evening with NCIS: Los Angeles and then continuing on Monday evening with new NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i installments.

Every. Time. Who else is ready for the weekend AND Monday’s new episode of #NCISHawaii? pic.twitter.com/iBesPHZAkf — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) October 7, 2022

Which NCIS cast members are in the crossover?

Entertainment Weekly also stated that Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, and Brian Dietzen from NCIS; Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J from NCIS: Los Angeles; and Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Noah Mills from NCIS: Hawai’i will be the primary characters crossing between shows.

There are likely to be more people involved as well, but these are certainly the biggest stars from each franchise, so it is definitely going to be a fun two days for fans of the franchises.

To open the Fall 2022 schedule on CBS, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i already did an exciting crossover. Those episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+, as are last season’s episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Many new episodes for each of the three shows are on the docket for this fall, but it’s hard not to look ahead to January 2023 and how intriguing the story will be for the crossover.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.