NCIS: Three-show crossover event announced with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i

Sean Murray stars as Agent McGee on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

A huge NCIS Universe crossover has been announced, with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i sharing one story for the event.

This isn’t something that has been done before with this trio of shows, but it had to happen with how often three-show events have been taking place at the various networks.

One Chicago has done it with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. over at NBC. Recently, NBC did it again with all three Law & Order shows interconnecting on one night.

For CBS, it has been done with the three FBI shows that air on Tuesday nights, which is where NCIS used to reside for the network. The NCIS shows have also had mini-crossovers in the past, but nothing as big as the event that is being put together.

With safety protocols and health screenings starting to clear up, it has allowed more shows to interconnect, and the clamoring from fans to see something happen in the NCIS Universe is going to pay off in a big way.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossed over with their premiere episodes this fall, but since the NCIS: Los Angeles season hasn’t even begun, it wasn’t really possible to court a three-show event to start the year.

NCIS Universe crossover event announced

“Did someone ask for a 3-way #NCISverse crossover? We’ve got you covered – #NCIS, @ncishawaiicbs, AND @ncisla are joining forces soon,” reads the announcement that has been posted to the NCIS social media pages.

No date has been revealed just yet, but the advertisement below does state that it is “coming soon” after showing all of the fan posts on social media.

More news from the world of NCIS

A few sneak peeks from the NCIS: LA season premiere are here, giving us all a look at what the team will be dealing with right out of the gate.

Recently, the showrunners also revealed a lot of NCIS: LA Season 14 plot details that will crisscross the episodes rolling out during Fall 2022 on CBS.

And for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, former NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black just spoke about leaving the franchise and what he has been up to in the time since.

Preparing for our Season 14 era… You ready for October 9? #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/UElggUa7xP — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) September 6, 2022

To catch up episodes from NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i that have already aired this fall, fans of the shows can stream them on Paramount+. That’s also a great place to go back and watch the episodes from NCIS: Los Angeles that aired last spring.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.