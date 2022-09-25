NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers: Details about Season 14 premiere

LL COOL J is back as Sam Hanna on Season 14 of NCIS: Los Angeles. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers about the season premiere reveal all of the plot points that the team will be dealing with.

When we last saw the NCIS: LA cast, they were enjoying some time on the beach after a difficult mission.

One of the big takeaways from the finale for last season was that G. Callen proposed to Anna Kolcheck, and now the couple is slated to get married soon.

Recently, some intriguing NCIS: LA spoilers came out about someone attending their wedding, but the new season will need to build toward that segment.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 1 airs on Sunday, October 9, and the episode is called Game of Drones.

“The NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria,” reads the synopsis for the NCIS: LA season premiere.

Some spoilers about the NCIS: LA Season 14 opener

“It starts off very bad for her, but eventually [the info provides] a little bit of hope,” NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider about Hetty Lange in Season 14.

“Her absence affects Callen as he works toward having his wedding, realizing he doesn’t really want to go through with that without her,” Gemmill added.

Callen wants to jump into action right away when it comes to rescuing his mentor, but Admiral Kilbride wants him to instead focus on a terrorist bombing that takes place at a drone manufacturing facility.

Of course, this means Callen is going to be torn between doing his job in California and wanting to head to Syria to find out what has gone wrong with Hetty’s mission.

More NCIS: LA storylines from Season 14

Additional storylines to be covered early in Season 14 include Sam Hanna’s son getting wrongly accused of pilot error, new parents Kensi Blye and Marty Deeks facing problems with their adopted daughter, and Fatima Namazi helping Devin Roundtree with his dating life.

A big teaser revealed that the team would have to deal with the serial killers from back in Season 9 that stitched bodies together. That will be a callback to the episode called The Monster from that year.

It’s certainly shaping up for the NCIS: LA team to be really busy with cases early in Season 14, so we don’t yet know when the Anna and Callen wedding will go down.

Maybe near the end of the fall allotment of episodes? Stay tuned!

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.