NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 premiere synopsis released

LL COOL J is back as Sam Hanna for Season 14 of NCIS: LA.

NCIS: Los Angeles is starting to release information for Season 14, which now includes the episode synopsis for premiere night.

It’s still going to be a while until the season premiere arrives, though, as CBS has delayed it until Sunday, October 9.

And for any fans who haven’t heard yet, NCIS: LA has been moved back to 10/9c on Sunday nights, meaning viewers will have to stay up a little later to watch the episodes live.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 1 is called Game of Drones, and it’s hard not to think it might have something to do with an important storyline presented late in Season 13.

Last year, the team had to deal with drones that were operating with the help of artificial intelligence, making them particularly difficult to deal with.

It was also recently revealed that Hetty Lange will play an important part in Season 14. Having actress Linda Hunt back on the set is a big deal to fans after she has been largely absent for the past two seasons.

NCIS: LA synopsis for Game of Drones

“The NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria on the 14th season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES,” reads the full synopsis for the October 9 episode of NCIS: LA.

Regarding the secondary plot about a body found in Syria, that’s the location where Hetty has been working on a top-secret mission. There are also other assets in the area, so this could be troubling news as the season gets started.

The NCIS season premiere synopsis was also released, spelling out how the upcoming crossover will work with NCIS: Hawai’i.

Recently, the NCIS cast has been sharing set photos as well, giving fans a look behind the scenes at what can be expected out of the gate.

And regarding the NCIS cast, Mark Harmon finally spoke about his exit from the show. It provided more of a backstory for why he decided it was time to walk away.

Before the new episodes of NCIS: LA arrive this fall, fans can re-watch content from Season 13 by streaming it on Paramount+. All past seasons of the show are available there, including some interesting ones that include Eric Beale and Nell Jones.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.