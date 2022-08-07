NCIS spoilers: Synopsis for Season 20 premiere revealed

Katrina Law is back as Agent Jessica Knight on the NCIS Season 20 cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

NCIS spoilers about the upcoming Season 20 premiere have been revealed, giving fans a good look at what should be expected when the show finally returns.

The last season of the show ended with a pretty big cliffhanger, as Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) went on the run. He had been seemingly framed for the murder of a man he used to work with, but Gibbs’ former team did everything they could to try to clear his name.

In the final moments of the season finale, though, it was revealed that Parker’s ex-wife might have been working with the real killer, who is someone NCIS is keen on putting behind bars.

Recently, it was revealed that a big crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i is coming this fall. That should be a very exciting way to bring the shows back to the CBS audience.

And as expected, that crossover is going to play into the situation with Parker. But the case is a big one, so it will take two hours to resolve what is going on that night.

As a reminder, the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i season premieres arrive on Monday, September 19, kicking off a fall that will be packed with new episodes for each show.

NCIS Season 20, Episode 1 synopsis

“Following the cliffhanger season 19 finale, with Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Terri Polo), the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name,” begins the synopsis for the NCIS Season 20 premiere.

“Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven,” reads the rest of that NCIS Season 20, Episode 1 synopsis.

NCIS Season 19 can be streamed online

Since there is a lot of time left until NCIS Season 20 begins on CBS, it is probably a good idea for fans to go back and re-watch the final few episodes of Season 19. They can be streamed using Paramount+, and it will serve as a good refresher about what is going on with Gary Cole and his ex-wife.

It’s also worth re-watching the beginning of the relationship between Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) that caught a lot of viewers by surprise. Both NCIS characters are back for more action this fall.

For NCIS fans who want to check out the spin-off based in Hawai’i, the first season of the hit drama is also available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.