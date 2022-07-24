NCIS cast members share behind-the-scenes photos, video as show begins filming Season 20

Katrina Law plays Agent Knight on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

The NCIS cast is back in action and production has begun on Season 20 of the hit drama.

We still have a while to wait until the new episodes of the show start rolling out on CBS, but it’s great news to hear that the cast and crew is hard at work again.

For any NCIS fans who haven’t seen the news yet, Season 20, Episode 1 debuts on Monday, September 19. That’s less than a month away, so it’s understandable if excitement starts to grow.

And so far, it looks like all of the main players from Season 19 are back in the fold for the new episodes. Unfortunately, that also may not include former star Mark Harmon, who played Gibbs on the show for many years.

The two current NCIS spin-offs are also returning this fall, with Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai’i still airing Monday nights at 10/9c.

Something fans will need to note, though, is that NCIS: Los Angeles is switching times (again) for Season 14.

NCIS cast members share photos on social media

Some key members of the NCIS cast have been having fun sharing photos to social media depicting their return to the set.

Below, actor Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show, shared that he is putting the glasses back on.

These are going on my face now.



Let’s do this. #NCIS20 pic.twitter.com/7NvefZ344u — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) July 14, 2022

Taking to Instagram, Wilmer Valderrama (Agent Nick Torres) shared a picture of himself and Katrina Law (Agent Jessica Knight) from the set of NCIS Season 20.

“On set with Agent Knight.. we are swinging away on episode one!.. big premiere. #NCIS is back September 19 at 9pm,” reads the caption to Wilmer’s image.

A video from the NCIS Season 20 set

Wilmer also shared a quick video from the set of the show where we get to see five members of the NCIS cast in one shot. They even joke about the Most Wanted board that is in the main office.

In the video below, we can see Wilmer, Katrina, Brian, Sean Murray (Agent Timothy McGee), and Diona Reasonover (Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines) having some fun together.

Even though NCIS Season 20 isn’t here yet, that allows plenty of time for fans to go back and watch previous seasons of the show. It might be good to re-watch the finale from Season 19 as well, because it had a big cliffhanger that still needs to be addressed.

All episodes of NCIS can be streamed using Paramount+. And that includes the spin-offs in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Hawai’i.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.