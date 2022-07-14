NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 airs at a new time

NCIS: LA cast members dancing on the set during Season 13. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles fans may have gotten used to watching episodes at 9/8c on Sunday evenings, but CBS wasn’t keen on keeping the show in place for the Fall 2022 episodes.

For some fans of the NCIS spin-off, it has been difficult to keep up with when the new episodes are going to air, especially since Sunday sports programming often leads to overruns and delays in the primetime schedule.

And those uncertain times follow years of the show moving around, including the big move a few years back from Tuesday nights over to Monday evenings to make room for NCIS: New Orleans.

Then, NCIS: LA got moved to Sunday nights, where the show has bounced around a bit. And fans should be ready for another bounce when the first new episodes arrive for Season 14.

What time are NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 episodes?

NCIS: LA Season 14 episodes will air at 10/9c on Sunday nights in Fall 2022. It’s even later in the night than usual, which could get bad if there are late starts due to sports action in the fall. This may require a lot of DVR use.

As it stands, the CBS Sunday night lineup for Fall 2022 will begin with 60 Minutes at 7/6c, and then head into The Equalizer at 8/7c and then a new show, East New York, at 9/8c each Sunday.

The #NCISLA team isn't one you want to #$%^& with.



Can you fill in the bleep? ✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/mL7VPncHrY — CBS (@CBS) June 28, 2022

NCIS: Los Angeles start date delayed as well

The first episode for NCIS: LA Season 14 arrives on Sunday, October 9. Even though most of the shows at CBS are returning in September, the NCIS spin-off will be delayed until October.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

That’s also going to be several weeks after NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i return on Monday, September 19. Anyone hoping for a big crossover right out of the gate will have to temper any expectations.

Put on cruise control — we're coasting all the way to October 9 for Season 14 of #NCISLA. You coming along for the ride? pic.twitter.com/KsiuI9EIGo — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) June 23, 2022

Some more news for NCIS: Los Angeles fans

Former NCIS: LA star Renée Felice Smith loves sharing pictures of her dog. The actress who used to play Nell Jones on the show has been keeping busy following her departure at the end of Season 12. Here are some of those great dog photos from Smith.

The actress who plays Special Agent Fatima Namazi on the NCIS: LA cast has also had a lot of fun during her downtime. Medalion Rahimi shared some amusement park trip photos, including several where she posed in a gown.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.