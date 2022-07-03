NCIS: Los Angeles cast: Renée Felice Smith loves sharing photos of her dog Velma

Renée Felice Smith loves sharing photos of her adorable dog. Pic credit: @reneefelicesmith/Instagram

Renée Felice Smith starred as Nell Jones on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for years. Fans enjoyed watching her every week, and it looked like the character was ready to take over for Hetty Lange as the leader of the team.

At the end of Season 12, Renée left the show, with her character driving off into the sunset with Eric Beale (played by Barrett Foa). It means the characters could return at a later date, but no rumors to that effect have surfaced.

NCIS: LA fans can still go back and watch episodes that featured Renée Felice Smith, as Paramount+ has made all past seasons available for streaming.

Renée Felice Smith loves sharing photos of her dog Velma

Many recent social media posts from Renée have featured her dog, Velma. She is a bullmastiff, the breed that was definitely made famous by Scooby-Doo.

“Nothing like a mid morning chew 🦴💫 #velmathebullmastiff,” Renée wrote as the caption of a photo that featured Velma gnawing on a bone while relaxing on her dog bed.

More Velma pictures from Renée Felice Smith

Below are some more pictures that Renée has recently shared on her social media accounts that feature her very cute dog.

Velma has become a social media star of her own.

Posts that feature Velma receive a lot of likes and comments.

News from the world of NCIS

NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i have all been renewed for more episodes at CBS. The new seasons will begin in Fall 2022, with many stories left to tell.

It was just revealed that NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 is already filming, giving the drama a jumpstart for the next television season. For fans who want to go back and re-watch episodes from the premiere season, they are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Newer NCIS: LA cast member Medalion Rahimi posed at Six Flags for some pictures while she was dressed up in a gown. It followed Medalion, who plays Special Agent Fatima Namazi on the NCIS: LA cast, spending some time at Disneyland.

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has also been teasing his fans with images and videos of the new show that he has been working on. It should keep him busy as he continues to work on NCIS for CBS and Zorro for Disney+.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.