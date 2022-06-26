Medalion Rahimi from NCIS: Los Angeles posed in a gown while having fun at Six Flags

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast featured strong women in Season 13. Pic credit: CBS

Actress Medalion Rahimi joined the NCIS: Los Angeles cast toward the end of Season 10, and she has now become one of the main characters on the show.

Medalion plays Special Agent Fatima Namazi on the NCIS: LA, and she is often partnered up with Agent Devin Rountree (Caleb Castille) when she isn’t helping with the tech component of the show.

During NCIS: LA Season 13, Fatima stepped into the role on the team that was left vacant by Nell Jones when Renée Felice Smith left the show. It has allowed her to be an essential component of most episodes.

While many NCIS: LA fans still hope to see Nell return to the show in some fashion, Fatima is definitely holding her own.

Medalion Rahimi has fun at Six Flags

“Went to six flags in a gown for @ejjohnson_ and had a ball,” Medalion wrote as the caption to an Instagram post showing off her time at Six Flags.

In the photos shared below, Medalion can be seen posing in her gown next to a roller coaster and enjoying a party with friends.

Medalion also went to Disneyland

At the end of May, Medalion was at another theme park when she spent some time at Disneyland. Her time with family and friends is shared below in a series of photos and videos that she put on Instagram. She also visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge while there, taking some time to haggle with an alien.

NCIS: Los Angeles returns with Season 14

A new season of NCIS: Los Angeles has been ordered by CBS, and new episodes will begin airing in October 2022. This will be Season 14 for NCIS: LA, with the show still doing very well in the Sunday night ratings for CBS.

Some great news from the show is that Linda Hunt is returning as Hetty Lange. Viewers haven’t seen Hetty since the Season 13 premiere episode, and she didn’t take part in many episodes during Season 12. That’s all going to shift in Season 14.

There are also some rumors floating about a three-show NCIS crossover. This means that one storyline would be used during a crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i. That could be a lot of fun for the fans of each show.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.