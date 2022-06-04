NCIS rumors: Major crossover event discussed for NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i

NCIS has a lot of storylines that could be used in a crossover… maybe even one with Gibbs. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS rumors hint at a major crossover event in the near future. This would allow NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i to all share the same storyline for one week.

During this past television season, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i pulled off a crossover evening, where a story began on the 9/8c episode of NCIS and then concluded on the 10/9c episode of NCIS: Hawai’i.

There was a lot of buzz about the shows trying this, and it ended up being a huge success in the ratings. Though it is never easy to pull off a crossover between two shows, the end result is typically something very interesting for NCIS fans.

With NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 on Sunday nights, followed by NCIS Season 20 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 on Monday nights in the fall, the opportunity is there to pull off a really exciting crossover.

The three NCIS shows have already discussed massive crossover

“I’ve already talked to the other showrunners, everyone’s sort of up for it. It’s just the practicality of pulling it off is a little tricky,” NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider in a recent interview.

“We’ve talked about [a crossover] a lot, and actually the studio [recently] asked me about it,” Gemmill also stated. “It’s only a matter of logistics. If we were going to do it, we’d want to do it over all three series. Doing one crossover with one show sort of feels like you’re leaving somebody out.”

It sounds like everyone is on board with trying to pull off an event like this one, which is something that NBC has done really well with its One Chicago programs on Wednesday nights. NBC also did it again recently with its FBI shows on Tuesday evenings.

“I believe it’s in the cards,” NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder added about having all three NCIS programs involved.

NCIS Season 20 arrives in Fall 2022

That big NCIS Season 19 cliffhanger is going to get addressed right out of the gate when Season 20 episodes begin airing in September 2022.

There are also some intriguing NCIS rumors about Gibbs returning for more episodes, so that could be a really nice treat for fans of the show.

And in addition to all of the other rumors, the NCIS boss spoke about Michael Weatherly possibly coming back to play Anthony DiNozzo again. He had left to go work on Bull, but that drama has now come to an end at CBS.

