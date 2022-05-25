NCIS Season 20 to pick up where Season 19 finale left off

The NCIS Season 19 finale packed a number of surprises. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 20 has been ordered by CBS, with new episodes slated to begin airing in Fall 2022. If the network follows a similar schedule to past seasons, then we should be seeing new content in September 2022.

The NCIS Season 19 finale left off on a huge cliffhanger, as it appeared that Alden Parker’s ex-wife was working against him and possibly with a terrorist known as The Raven. It was a slick way to bring the season to an end, especially after a night of showing how much Gibbs’ former team trusts their new leader in Parker.

For the episode called Birds of a Feather, actress Teri Polo joined the NCIS cast as Vivian Kolchak. Vivian is the ex-wife of Alden Parker, and the duo met when they worked for the FBI. To start the finale, it appeared that Vivian was kidnapped, but now it appears that she may have been in on a plot to make Parker suffer.

The bonus for NCIS fans was how much involvement David McCallum had as Donald Mallard in the episode. Having Ducky be prevalent for most of the episode was a treat and it helped cover up the fact that we didn’t get to see a surprise visit by Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon).

Teri Polo returns to NCIS cast in Season 20

When NCIS Season 20 begins in the fall, Teri Polo is going to be back to play Vivian Kolchak again. It isn’t entirely clear how many episodes she will be featured in, but it is understandable that she will return to finish out the storyline that began on finale night.

It will also be interesting to see if this is a way to involve Gibbs in the action, with the former team leader at NCIS possibly popping up to help Parker in his time of need. That would be very familiar to how Parker helped Gibbs when they were working a case in Alaska early in Season 19.

While the fate of Parker remains uncertain — one thing we do know is that this team ALWAYS looks out for each other. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/EsSUqHcHRq — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 24, 2022

All three NCIS programs returning in the fall

NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i all got renewal orders from CBS, so there are more episodes coming in the fall. For NCIS and NCIS: LA, that opens the door for characters from the past to appear on the show again.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Recently, NCIS star Sean Murray spoke about conversations he had with former star Michael Weatherly (he played Anthony DiNozzo) and how a topic of their chats was DiNozzo’s possible return. Murray also teased a possible return for Gibbs, but neither return has been confirmed by producers or the network.

It’s also clear that many NCIS fans wanted to see Dr. Jimmy Palmer and Agent Jessica Knight explore a relationship together — something that became a big part of the finale. There was even an NCIS fan poll about their possible romance.

Give it up for the incredible, @BrianDietzen for joining us tonight! 😍



What did you think of that finale? Any predictions for next season? ⬇️



Don't forget you can stream @NCIS_CBS anytime on https://t.co/2XNQAgnRAE or @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/iwW6722DZr — CBS (@CBS) May 24, 2022

Even though the summer hiatus has now begun for all three NCIS programs, all episodes from the recent seasons are now available for streaming on Paramount+. It’s a great way to either catch up with the shows or simply re-watch some of the best episodes from over the years. NCIS: New Orleans is also available through the streaming service.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.