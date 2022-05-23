NCIS Birds of a Feather cast: Season 19, Episode 21 has Vivian Kolchak

The NCIS cast for the season finale includes a very notable guest star. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast for Birds of a Feather will introduce an important new character. This will serve as NCIS Season 19, Episode 21, which will also be the season finale for the CBS drama

In the show’s penultimate episode, Agent Jessica Knight and Dr. Jimmy Palmer were tasked with delivering an organ to a patient that turned out to be under government protection. Their vehicle was ambushed, though, and they had to work together to survive in the woods.

The episode led to an NCIS fan poll about Knight and Palmer, with the show asking fans whether or not the duo should try to become a couple. The poll results were certainly intriguing, as was the dialogue between the two characters.

Now, the season finale has arrived, and there are going to be some interesting characters featured on the NCIS cast for the episode airing on Monday, May 23. This is also the final installment before the long summer hiatus takes place.

NCIS cast for Birds of a Feather, Season 19

The leads for the NCIS cast are Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, and Gary Cole as Alden Parker.

The show also still gives episode credit to Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, and David McCallum as Donald Mallard, even though they don’t (or haven’t) appeared in every episode this season.

NCIS guest stars for Season 19, Episode 21

For the new episode called Birds of a Feather, the NCIS cast will feature some notable guest stars. That list is led by actress Teri Polo, who will be playing Vivian Kolchak for the first time. Vivian is the ex-wife of Alden Parker, so she will have a big part to play in the final episode of the season.

The NCIS cast for Season 19, Episode 21 also includes Erik Passoja as FBI Deputy Director Wayne Sweeney, Jene Bush as Frank Ressler (Birdwatcher), Jessica Gardner as Olivia Kahn, and Francis X. McCarthy as Roman Parker.

It should not go unnoticed by NCIS fans that the last name of the character named Roman is the same as the leader of the NCIS team. It underscores how this will be a very family-centric episode of the show to close out Season 19.

As a reminder, the NCIS season finale — titled Birds of a Feather — arrives on Monday, May 23. There have already been hints that the main storyline could carry over to the NCIS Season 20 premiere in the fall.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.