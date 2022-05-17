Cobra Kai actor guest-starred on NCIS cast for All or Nothing

Gianni DeCenzo (left) playing Demetri Alexopoulos on the Cobra Kai cast. Pic credit: Netflix

The new episode of NCIS from Monday night (May 16) featured a star of Cobra Kai popping up in a guest-starring role.

The big reveal on the NCIS cast for the episode called All or Nothing came in the first few moments, as a perturbed man was trying to get his van washed.

Later, though, that appearance may have been upstaged by the revelation that David McCallum was back as Dr. Mallard (Ducky) for the night.

Since Dr. Jimmy Palmer had a side mission to deliver a replacement organ for a patient, it allowed Ducky to take over the autopsy of Navy Reservist John Murphy, who had died at the car wash earlier in the episode.

Having Ducky working in the office again was a nice treat, especially because he got to really interact with Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) for the first time.

But back to our guest-starring appearance from one of the stars of Cobra Kai, which is a TV show that serves as a continuation of the Karate Kid movies.

Gianni DeCenzo from Cobra Kai guests on NCIS

The car wash attendant named Owen from early in the episode was played by Gianni DeCenzo from the Cobra Kai cast. In addition to being featured in the scene before the opening credits, he also got to stare at the screen later as he explained what he saw take place.

On the Cobra Kai cast, DeCenzo plays Demetri Alexopoulos. That character is back for Cobra Kai Season 5, which will be debuting on Netflix very soon.

Below is a video of scenes featuring DeCenzo during Season 4 of Cobra Kai.

A big finale coming up for NCIS Season 19

All or Nothing served as NCIS Season 19, Episode 20. This was also the penultimate episode of the current season, leaving just the finale left to air before Season 19 comes to a close.

The full synopsis for the NCIS season finale has been released, and it hints at a lot of drama for some of the main characters. NCIS fans are also going to get introduced to a new character – one which is expected to impact NCIS Season 20 as well.

For any fans who haven’t heard yet, NCIS got renewed by CBS, so new episodes will be arriving in the fall. But before all that, the NCIS Season 19 finale is slated to air on Monday, May 23.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.