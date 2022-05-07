NCIS All or Nothing cast: Season 19, Episode 20 synopsis released

Parker and his NCIS team are winding down on Season 19. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast for the new episode titled All or Nothing has been released. This will serve as NCIS Season 19, Episode 20, and it is going to be the penultimate installment for the current season.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the release of this new episode was delayed at CBS, likely due to some delays in production that took place earlier this year. But the episode is ready to go, and it will debut for the first time on Monday, May 16.

This also follows up a very interesting episode that guest-starred Sean Murray’s daughter on the show. Murray plays Agent Timothy McGee on the NCIS cast, and viewers got to see his daughter, Cay Ryan Murray, join the show as teenager Teagan Fields.

Now, it’s on to the next chapter for the show, with only two episodes left to air in NCIS Season 19. Then, it’s a long summer hiatus until NCIS Season 20 debuts in Fall 2022 on CBS.

NCIS All or Nothing cast: Season 19, Episode 20

Guest stars on the NCIS cast for All or Nothing include Kelly Sry as Dr. Scott Long, E.R. Ruiz as Carson, Terence J. Rotolo as Bannon, Mike Schiff as Navy Reservist John Murphy, Gianni DeCenzo as Owen, Becky Wu as June Davies, Deborah Strang as Diane Warner, Erin Matthews as Deputy Attorney General Mara Reeves, and Stephen O’Mahoney as CEO Paul Newhope.

The big news is that NCIS fans are also going to see the return of David McCallum as Ducky, so that will add an interesting component to the night. Will Dr. Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen) speak to Ducky about his feelings for Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law)? We will have to tune in to find out for sure.

Full synopsis for NCIS Season 19, Episode 20

“NCIS investigates the unexpected death of a Navy reservist who was an investigative journalist. Also, Knight and Jimmy’s budding romance is put on hold when a vital organ transfer goes fatally wrong,” reads the NCIS synopsis for the May 16 episode of the show.

It’s of note that the show uses the word “romance” to describe the possible relationship that is developing between Agent Knight and Dr. Palmer. Could this end up being the newest couple to surface on the show?

Looking ahead to the season finale of the show, the NCIS cast is going to introduce a new face that is tied to Alden Parker’s past. It will add a new wrinkle to Season 19 and it is a storyline that will carry over into NCIS Season 20 as well.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.