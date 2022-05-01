NCIS Season 19, Episode 19 promo and sneak peeks feature Sean Murray’s daughter

Sean Murray and Cay Ryan Murray are featured on the NCIS cast in a new episode. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 19, Episode 19 welcomes the show back from hiatus.

The new episode will feature the daughter of NCIS star Sean Murray, who has played NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee for years.

Cay Ryan Murray has joined the NCIS cast as Teagan Fields, a teenager who gets caught up in a case that McGee is going to be working on.

CBS has been promoting the new episode quite a bit, including a new sneak peek clip that features Cay Ryan Murray in it.

This should be a good stand-alone episode for the show. For fans who want to read ahead, here is the NCIS season finale analysis, where we will get introduced to an important new character.

There is also a new actress joining the NCIS cast in the Season 19 finale, with the expectation that we will see them in NCIS Season 20 as well.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 19 synopsis

“NCIS investigates a ring of clever teenage partygoers when a string of break-ins takes place at Marine Base Quantico. While working the case, Special Agent McGee forms a bond with one of the teens, Teagan Fields (Cay Ryan Murray),” reads the NCIS episode synopsis for May 2.

NCIS TV promo for episode called The Brat Pack

Below is the TV promo currently running for the May 2 episode of NCIS. It will begin at 9/8c on CBS, and it is called The Brat Pack.

NCIS sneak peek featuring Cay Ryan Murray

Several sneak peeks for NCIS Season 19, Episode 19 were released by the network, and they are shared below. In the first one, we see Cay Ryan Murray playing Teagan Fields on the NCIS cast for the first time.

In the second NCIS sneak peek, we see a small crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i, as a character from the spin-off pops up on the main show to speak for a bit.

There aren’t a lot of episodes left to debut for NCIS Season 19, but more new content will be arriving in Fall 2022. It’s excellent news that CBS has already renewed the show for another year, so maybe we will get to see Mark Harmon (he plays Gibbs) resurface for an episode or two.

To catch up on any of the show’s previous episodes, NCIS fans can stream them on Paramount+. It’s also a great place to check out the first season of NCIS: Hawai’i or watch the seven seasons of NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.