NCIS season finale synopsis hints at drama

NCIS Season 19 is starting to wind down, with the final episode slated to air in late May.

There is still some exciting content debuting before then, including a new NCIS episode featuring Sean Murray’s daughter that should be a lot of fun.

Some big news also came out about a new actress joining the NCIS cast later this season, which should provide a lot of intrigue as it relates to Alden Parker’s past.

And for any NCIS fans who haven’t heard yet, Season 20 has been ordered by the network, meaning we will get to see some brand new episodes debuting in Fall 2022 on CBS, as well.

Synopsis for 19th NCIS season finale

“When Agent Parker is framed for murder, the team puts their jobs and lives on the line to buy time and uncover the truth,” reads the synopsis for the NCIS Season 19 finale that TV Line got to reveal.

This episode is called Birds of a Feather, and it will debut on Monday, May 23. It really sounds like Parker’s team is ready to stand up for him in a similar fashion to how they stood up for Gibbs when he got suspended last season.

If the team is officially on the same page as Parker, it will open some new doors for the episodes to explore in Season 20. But due to the nature of how the synopsis for the season finale was written, NCIS fans might need to be prepared for a cliffhanger.

More news from the world of NCIS

All three NCIS programs are coming back for new episodes in the fall, with CBS renewing all the dramas: NCIS Season 20, NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14.

Regarding NCIS: LA, there could be a lot of drama as the current season comes to a close, as there is some deep fake technology being used against Callen. It has already led to some chaotic situations this season, but it appears to be building toward something bigger.

As for NCIS: Hawai’i, it will be very interesting to see how the writers want to wrap up the first season.

To catch up on episodes of any NCIS show this season, fans can stream the content on Paramount+. That’s where past seasons are also viewable, and that includes all seven seasons of NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.