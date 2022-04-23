NCIS cast: Sean Murray’s (McGee) real-life daughter joins the show

NCIS star Sean Murray has played Agent McGee for many years. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast is going to feature Sean Murray’s daughter when the show returns with a brand-new episode.

Sean Murray plays NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee on the NCIS cast, and he has been doing that role for many years now.

And during the May 2 episode of NCIS, the show is also going to feature his daughter, Cay Ryan Murray, playing the new character Teagan Fields.

This is going to be a lot of fun for NCIS fans to know in advance, especially since Sean and Cay will be sharing a lot of screen time together during the new episode.

NCIS cast for The Brat Pack

NCIS Season 19, Episode 19 is called The Brat Pack, and that’s when we will first see Cay Ryan Murray playing teenager Teagan Fields. If she does well on the episode, we might even get to see more of her in future episodes.

The NCIS cast for The Brat Pack also features guest stars Daniel DiMaggio as Noah Patrick Henry Richter, Mary-Bonner Baker as Navy Chief Petty Officer Melissa Fields, Skyler Stone as Uncle Stan, Brea Bee as Mrs. Richter, and Erin Yolanda Pineda as Cynthia Moniz.

NCIS episode synopsis for The Brat Pack

“NCIS investigates a ring of clever teenage partygoers when a string of break-ins takes place at Marine Base Quantico. While working the case, Special Agent McGee forms a bond with one of the teens, Teagan Fields (Cay Ryan Murray),” reads the full synopsis for NCIS Season 19, Episode 19.

This should be a good episode that stands alone before the show starts working itself up for the Season 19 finale. There are a lot of expectations coming from NCIS fans, and that includes the hope that former star Mark Harmon will pop up with a surprise visit from Gibbs to help on a case (or two).

As a reminder, the NCIS return date is May 2. That’s when we will get to see Sean Murray’s daughter on the show.

Also, there is some huge news about the NCIS season finale this May, where the NCIS cast is going to feature someone very important.

Before that big night arrives in late May, there is still time to go back and watch some of the really good episodes from NCIS Season 19 that have already been aired.

Past episodes of NCIS can be streamed on Paramount+, and that includes content from the current season.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.