NCIS: Return date, episode title revealed for after hiatus

NCIS teased fans a bit following the latest episode of the show.

Following a really dramatic episode that featured Agent Nick Torres dealing with his past, the voice of Mark Harmon could be heard asking NCIS fans to stay tuned for scenes from the next episode.

Typically, this is when we get to see a new promo for an episode that will be airing the next week, but instead of delivering that promo, a few commercials aired and then the new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i began running.

So, when can we expect that NCIS return date to hit on the Spring 2022 schedule? The good news is that we know when the next new episode will debut on CBS, but the bad news is that there is another short hiatus.

No new episode of NCIS next week

There is no new episode of NCIS airing on Monday, April 25. CBS is going to be re-showing Season 19, Episode 7, which featured McGee’s mother-in-law and the death of a man on a cruise ship.

NCIS return date for Season 19

The NCIS return date appears to be set for Monday, May 2. That’s when Season 19, Episode 19 is being advertised on CBS. The new episode is reportedly called The Brat Pack, and we will have to wait a bit longer for the full synopsis of the night.

In some big news about the program, star Wilmer Valderrama spoke about his future on NCIS. There have been a lot of questions about whether or not Agent Nick Torres would stick with the team, as well as what the future will hold for Valderrama himself.

And looking ahead, actress Katrina Law teased the NCIS season finale, where we could be looking at another cliffhanger for the show. The actress who plays Agent Jessica Knight also shared a picture of Ducky (David McCallum) on the NCIS set again.

There is also some huge news about the NCIS Season 19 finale. In the final episode of the season, a new NCIS cast member will make their first appearance. It’s of importance because this character will also be on NCIS Season 20.

With another brief hiatus for NCIS before the show returns with new episodes, there is time to go back and watch previous episodes from Season 19. Those episodes, along with new content from NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles, can be streamed on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.