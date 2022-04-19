Is Wilmer Valderrama leaving the NCIS cast as Agent Torres?

Agent Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama, has been an important part of the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast added Wilmer Valderrama to play Agent Nick Torres as a main character back with Michael Weatherly left the show.

It was a big change for the NCIS team, as it was always going to be difficult to move on from (very) Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo.

In the years since then, Agent Torres has become a really important part of the show, but with recent news about Valderrama working on new projects, it started up a lot of rumors about him leaving the show.

And recently, Torres has really been put through the wringer during NCIS Season 19, with several episodes hinting at so much danger that the character could even be killed. From that standpoint it was hard for NCIS fans not to worry about him.

Is Wilmer Valderrama leaving the NCIS cast?

According to Parade, Valderrama is in talks to return for NCIS Season 20. That’s huge news for the show and for the actor, spelling out that there are unlikely to be planning to kill him off in the Season 19 finale (or before that).

“As of now, we are in conversations, and I hope to definitely not only come back but to be there for my co-stars. I love NCIS and I love what they’ve given me as a home, and I feel like my time at NCIS is not over yet,” Valderrama reportedly told Parade.

For now, that should definitely put an end to the rumors about Valderrama leaving the NCIS cast. It might also put to bed the rumors of Torres getting killed on the show… unless this is a red herring to throw off the scent?

Big news about the NCIS Season 19 finale

A new name is joining the NCIS cast on the Season 19 finale. Not only that, but the plan is for the character to return for NCIS Season 20 as well.

And, yes, for any NCIS fans who haven’t heard the news yet, CBS ordered more new episodes of the show to begin airing in Fall 2022, so NCIS is going to be sticking around a bit longer.

