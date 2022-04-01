NCIS Season 20 ordered as CBS renews hit drama for Fall 2022

Cheers to a new season of NCIS coming to TV. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 20 questions just got answered, as CBS renewed the hit drama for another year.

There have been a lot of changes to the show in recent years, with the biggest one being Mark Harmon stepping back as the star of the show.

Harmon returned to play Gibbs for a few additional episodes at the start of NCIS Season 19, but it was only intended as a way to write off the character in a way that would satisfy the fans.

To replace Harmon, the show tapped actor Gary Cole to play former FBI Agent Alden Parker. He is now in charge of the team that Gibbs used to run, with the writers explaining that Agent Timothy McGee (played by Sean Murray) didn’t want to be the one in charge.

NCIS renewed for Season 20

With the exit of Mark Harmon, CBS moving the show to Monday nights, and the ratings taking a bit of a hit, there were a lot of questions about whether or not CBS would order Season 20 or just cancel NCIS.

Now, CBS has officially made the announcement that NCIS is coming back for Season 20, with new episodes set to arrive in Fall 2022. This means that no matter what happens with the final episodes of Season 19 this spring, the show will be coming back for more action with the new television season.

“It’s official — #NCIS is back for its 20th season! Parker and the team return for all-new cases and even more drama. Who’s excited?” reads the caption to an Instagram announcement that spells out Season 20 using pictures of the cast members.

More news and notes from NCIS

There is currently a hiatus taking place for NCIS Season 19, with a short wait until fans will get to watch more new episodes this spring. The hiatus began with the end of the crossover event that just took place with NCIS: Hawai’i.

During that fun double feature, NCIS featured a lot of guest stars, a well-timed joke about TPS reports, and an interesting story that took some of the characters to Hawai’i. It also sets the stage for what’s to come, and there are sure to be some exciting episodes as NCIS Season 19 draws to a close this May.

Don’t miss our very own Gary Cole on the cover of this month’s @CBSWatch . Grab your copy now!https://t.co/PxwldAXJb2 pic.twitter.com/NyYls3qBnE — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) March 31, 2022

As a reminder, NCIS fans can stream past episodes of the show using Paramount+. That includes not only Season 19 episodes but episodes from previous seasons as well.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.