NCIS hiatus begins at CBS: When is the next new episode for Season 19?

The NCIS cast still has more new episodes to debut in Spring 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Another NCIS hiatus is underway at CBS following its 2022 crossover episode with NCIS: Hawai’i.

It definitely seemed to be the intent of the show’s producers and the network to leave viewers with an impactful and memorable episode before taking a hiatus through most of April.

There were a lot of good moments from NCIS Season 19, Episode 17, including actor Joe Spano returning to play Tobias Fornell again. The former FBI agent and good friend to Gibbs had been missed. We also got a funny joke about TPS reports to enjoy.

For anyone who might have missed that new episode of NCIS and/or the second part of the crossover that took place on NCIS: Hawai’i on March 28, those episodes will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

When does NCIS Season 19 return from its new hiatus?

On Monday, April 4, the finals of the 2022 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. CBS will be running a repeat episode of NCIS from Fall 2021 to fill the timeslot, as most of the country will be tuning in to college basketball.

Then, on Monday, April 11, the 2022 CMT Music Awards will be taking place on CBS. This will pre-empt the full Monday night lineup, and it means there won’t even be a repeat episode of NCIS.

The NCIS Season 19 return date is tentatively scheduled for Monday, April 18, when we will likely see new episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i debuting in the evening. There aren’t any TV promos out yet, but we expect to see them as the big day gets closer.

That’s the only way we can describe this #NCIS and #NCISHawaii crossover event… amazing. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Si2Scg5qAO Get our NCIS newsletter! March 29, 2022

More NCIS news

It’s going to seem like a really long wait for NCIS fans to go through the first chunk of April with no new content, but at least all previous episodes are still available for streaming if anyone needs to watch the team at work.

As some fans already know, NCIS: Los Angeles is also on a hiatus due to the 2022 Grammy Awards. The show presented two new episodes recently as part of a double feature before taking a break. But at least the NCIS spin-off has a lot of new content left to debut in April and May 2022.

Over on the set of Bull, a reunion of former NCIS stars took place during the shooting of a new episode. Bull is the show that Michael Weatherly went to after he stopped playing Anthony DiNozzo as part of the NCIS cast. It was recently announced that this would be the final season of Bull, so the series finale will be coming up very soon.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.