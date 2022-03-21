NCIS reunion takes place for upcoming episode of Bull

Michael Weatherly left NCIS a few years ago to be the star of Bull. Pic credit: CBS

A fun NCIS reunion just took place in preparation for an upcoming episode of Bull.

Bull was canceled by CBS this season, primarily because star Michael Weatherly decided it was time to leave the show and move on to other things.

And once that announcement was made by Weatherly, rumors started up that he would return to NCIS to play Tony DiNozzo again. Those rumors were spurred on by Weatherly sharing a video of DiNozzo taking down Gibbs.

Now, with the team at Bull working on the final episodes of the show, Weatherly was able to work with someone else who has a huge tie to NCIS, leading to a fun on-set reunion.

NCIS reunion on the set of Bull

“Reunited and it feels sooo goood. #michaelweatherly @bullcbs,” reads the simple caption that Sasha Alexander just wrote on a photo of herself on the set of Bull with Michael Weatherly.

Die-hard NCIS fans know the name Sasha Alexander quite well, as she was an important part of the NCIS cast for the first two seasons. Alexander played Caitlin “Kate” Todd until the shocking moment that her character was killed off in Season 2.

Kate Todd’s death remains one of the most shocking exits in recent television, and a sad moment for many NCIS fans to re-live. But during her time on the show, Alexander shared the screen a lot with Weatherly.

As for why Alexander was on the set of Bull, she is the director for Season 6, Episode 20 of the show. It’s likely to be an important episode as the show really starts to wind down this spring.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

More news from the world of NCIS

There is a lot of drama taking place on one of the NCIS spin-offs, as there are now two Callens on NCIS: LA. A big twist within the context of the show foreshadows a lot of drama as Season 13 draws to a close.

A big day is also coming up for NCIS: LA, as two new episodes will debut on the same night to wrap up the TV schedule in March. It’s a nice treat for the fans of the show to enjoy.

As for the primary show, a new episode of NCIS debuts on Monday night. It’s the last new installment before the NCIS crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i takes place at the end of March. Here are some early teaser photos from that big crossover event.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c and Bull airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.