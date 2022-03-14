NCIS crossover photos are starting to pop up, synopsis revealed

The NCIS: Hawai’i women will work with NCIS cast members very soon. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i is getting close, and photos of the big event are starting to surface on social media.

The big night arrives on Monday, March 28, when the casts of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will merge for a really exciting evening.

Unfortunately, even though photos are starting to surface, we still don’t have a TV promo to share. Since there is still a lot of content left for both shows to debut before March 28, CBS is focusing on the episodes that will come out first.

But the good news here is that we have the synopsis for the NCIS episode called Starting Over. That’s the one that will kick off the NCIS crossover at 9/8c that night.

NCIS crossover synopsis

“NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a retired Navy officer who was in Palmer and Knight’s grief group. Also, Torres gets a call from NCIS Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) to come to Hawai’i when she gets a lead on a witness from a case they worked on together,” reads the full synopsis for the opening part of the NCIS crossover night.

“NCIS Agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) travel to Hawai’i when they learn a key witness in one of their old cases has turned up there with crucial evidence, on a special crossover episode,” reads the synopsis for the new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i that will wrap up the night.

Photos from the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover event

Below is a photo that actor Wilmer Valderrama shared on social media. He plays NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres and while he begins the night on his own show (NCIS), he will finish out the night on the NCIS spin-off.

And some photos that come from the March 28 episode of NCIS: Hawai’i are shared on the Twitter post below. That’s Torres standing with some members of the NCIS: Hawai’i team in their offices.

“T’N’T”NCIS Agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) travel to Hawai’i when they learn a key witness in one of their old cases has turned up there with crucial evidence, on a special crossover episode #NCISHawaii,Monday, March 28 #WilmerValderrama pic.twitter.com/N3zgHvUwHX — Noah Mills Fans (@NoahMillsFans) March 7, 2022

More NCIS episodes to come

Before the big NCIS crossover event rolls around at the end of March, there is more new content left to debut.

A brand-new episode for NCIS airs on Monday night (March 14), and it features a very interesting guest star. NCIS fans are going to find out more about the past of Alden Parker, as he runs into someone that impacted his life quite a bit. The new installment is NCIS Season 19, Episode 15 and it is called Thick as Thieves.

NCIS fans should also make sure to view the latest episode of the show, as the character of Kayla Vance returned in a big way. That’s the daughter of Director Vance and she spent a dramatic night working with the team. That episode is NCIS Season 19, Episode 14 and it is called First Steps. It is now available to watch on Paramount+.

NCIS airs at 9/8c and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.