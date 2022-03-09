NCIS cast: Promo for new episode reveals intriguing guest star

Gary Cole and Katrina Law have been featured as new stars on the NCIS cast for Season 19. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast is going to be joined by someone that fans might recognize from another hit CBS show, Person of Interest.

In a new episode promo that is running for NCIS Season 19, we get to see the familiar face of Kevin Chapman featured.

Chapman is going to be playing Billy Doyle, a character that shares a past with Alden Parker (Gary Cole) within the world of NCIS. And during a new case, Parker and Doyle are going to be thrust into each other’s lives again.

For years, Kevin Chapman played Lionel Fusco on the hit show, Person of Interest. The CBS vehicle also starred Jim Caviezel as John Reese, Taraji P. Henson as Joss Carter, Michael Emerson as Harold Finch, Amy Acker as Root, and Sarah Shahi as Sameen Shaw.

Chapman has also been seen as Bo Lockley in Sneaky Pete, as J.R. Minogue in City on a Hill, and as Kusack in The Punisher on Netflix recently.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 15 synopsis

“Parker’s delinquent past resurfaces when NCIS is called to Philadelphia to investigate the death of a Navy petty officer,” reads the NCIS synopsis for the new episode called Thick As Thieves.

This will be NCIS Season 19, Episode 15 and it will air for the first time on Monday, March 14.

NCIS TV promo for new episode

Below is the TV promo that CBS is running for the March 14 episode of NCIS. This is where we get to see actor Kevin Chapman make his debut as a member of the NCIS cast. And it looks like the reunion between characters is going to come with a bit of drama.

NCIS 19x15 Promo "Thick As Thieves" (HD) Season 19 Episode 15 Promo

More news from the world of NCIS

On the last episode of the show, NCIS fans got to meet the new Kayla Vance. When we last saw the character, who is the daughter of Director Vance on the show, she had a much smaller role. Now, the NCIS writers are fleshing out the character a bit more.

Outside of the show, NCIS rumors involving Michael Weatherly started up again following a post that he made on social media. For quite a few years, he starred as Anthony DiNozzo on the NCIS cast, but he left the program to take on a new show called Bull.

And NCIS fans do not want to forget that there is a big crossover event coming at the end of the month. On March 28, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will be having a crossover night on CBS, with the shows merging for one central story that should be a nice treat for the viewers.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.