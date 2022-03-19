NCIS Season 19, Episode 16 TV promo: New episode called The Wake

Parker and Torres are on the hunt for a missing teacher on a new NCIS Season 19 episode. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 19, Episode 16 airs on Monday night and it is the final new installment before the big crossover event.

On the most recent episode of NCIS, veteran actor Kevin Chapman guest starred as Billy Doyle. It tied back to the past of Alden Parker, giving NCIS fans more backstory for the new leader of the team.

It would be interesting to see the character of Billy Doyle appear again on the show, especially because it could give Parker someone close in his personal life that he could relate to outside of work.

But the show must go on, and on Monday night, a brand-new episode of the show is ready to debut. It’s hard not to view this as a stand-alone episode, though, because fans are really looking forward to the crossover episode at the end of March.

NCIS synopsis for The Wake

The Wake is the name of the new NCIS episode that will air for the first time on Monday, March 21. This is another episode that was directed by Rocky Carroll, who plays NCIS Director Leon Vance on the NCIS cast.

“A gruesome mishap at a Navy petty officer’s gender-reveal party leads NCIS to the case of a missing teacher that was popularized on a true crime podcast,” reads the full synopsis for the new episode on March 21.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 16 TV promo

Below is the TV promo that CBS is currently running for the March 21 episode of NCIS.

NCIS 19x16 Promo "The Wake" (HD) Season 19 Episode 16 Promo

More news and notes from the world of NCIS

There was some worrisome news from the set earlier this week, as many NCIS crew members got sick from a mystery illness. The team is hard at work, trying to finish up filming for Season 19, but things had to be paused for a bit.

As for the big crossover, early photos of the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i event have been released, giving a small behind-the-scenes look at what is going to happen on the big night. The crossover is scheduled to take place on March 28, beginning at 9/8c on CBS.

For NCIS fans who need to get caught up on the current season’s episodes, or for anyone who wants to see what’s going on with NCIS: Hawai’i, all previous episodes can be streamed through Paramount+. It’s a quick and easy way to catch up with the new spin-off.

NCIS airs at 9/8c and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.