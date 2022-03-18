NCIS: Mystery illness hits the set, at least 18 people get sick

NCIS production has hit a snag while filming new episodes for Season 19. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS set was hit by a mystery illness, leading to at least 18 people getting sick.

NCIS cast and crew members were filming scenes for Season 19 of the show, when people started noting that they were sick. And the evidence was certainly noteworthy.

According to TMZ, while filming was taking place in Valencia, California, more than a dozen people working on NCIS ended up puking.

The report went on to reveal that a source from CBS had stated that it appeared to be something like food poisoning that the set was dealing with. As for an official source of the illness, that is not yet known, but we will keep our ears and eyes open for an official statement.

NCIS Season 19 still in production

Even though the mystery illness that hit the NCIS production on Thursday has not yet been identified, it’s also interesting to note that the show isn’t done filming episodes for the current season.

There are some hopes that Mark Harmon will return to NCIS as Gibbs for an episode or two, but there haven’t been any substantial rumors indicating that he is on set, yet. Still, it’s hard not to hope that Gibbs will stop by to help on another case or two.

Upcoming NCIS episodes

On the latest episode of NCIS, a special guest star popped up that revealed more about Alden Parker’s past. It was a good choice to bring in veteran actor Kevin Chapman to play Billy Doyle, and it would be a treat if they also had him return for more episodes.

There is also another new episode of NCIS Season 19 slated to debut on Monday, March 21. It looks to be an intriguing one that involves a true crime podcast, but fans should definitely pay attention to the promos that will run after the closing credits.

On March 28, the big NCIS crossover night finally arrives. Here are some early photos from the crossover event, which is going to begin on NCIS and then conclude on an all-new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i. It all gets started at 9/8c on March 28, and we should see the first TV promo for that to be rolling out after the March 21 episode has aired.

For anyone who might have missed episodes from earlier in the season, NCIS Season 19 is currently streaming on Paramount+. That’s where past seasons of the show can also be viewed.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.